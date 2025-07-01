A lawyer formerly employed by the City of Ottawa has been dismissed after being charged in connection with the vandalism of the National Holocaust Monument in early June, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

While authorities have not publicly identified the individual, sources confirm the accused is Iain Aspenlieder.

Ottawa police announced on Friday that a 46-year-old man faces charges of mischief to a war memorial, mischief exceeding $5,000, and harassment by threatening conduct. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe expressed his dismay upon learning the arrested individual was an on-leave city employee, confirming on Monday that "that person is no longer an employee at the City of Ottawa."

The National Holocaust Monument was defaced with red paint and the words "feed me" on the morning of June 9. This act of vandalism has deeply impacted the community.

Mayor Sutcliffe emphasized the monument's significance, stating, "The National Holocaust Monument is a sacred place in our city, an important place in our city. And I know that members of the Jewish community were very distraught and disturbed to see it vandalized."

Interim city solicitor Stuart Huxley condemned the incident, asserting, "The recent act affecting the National Holocaust Monument was deplorable and is counter to the values we seek to uphold in our community." He added, "We extend our deepest sympathies to members of our community impacted by this disgraceful act."

Richard Marceau, vice-president of external affairs and general counsel for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, voiced his shock. "To learn that it was an employee of the City of Ottawa who was charged with vandalizing the National Holocaust Monument was shocking," Marceau told Radio-Canada, adding, "No one, and especially if you're working for the public, should be doing this type of vile thing."

Aspenlieder, who has appeared on the Ontario Sunshine List for public sector employees earning over $100,000 since 2016, is currently suspended from practicing law, according to the Law Society of Ontario website. He remains in custody, with a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The National Holocaust Monument commemorates the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust, and the millions of other victims of Nazi Germany and its collaborators. It was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2017.

The monument has been a target of vandalism in the past, including an incident in 2020 that was investigated as a hate crime.