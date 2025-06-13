Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has called for an end to the escalating military confrontation between Israel and Iran following Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets and Iran’s launch of unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israeli territory.

In a statement released Friday, Anand said Canada is closely monitoring the rise in regional tensions and stressed that continued military action could trigger a broader regional conflict with devastating consequences.

Highlighting the importance of prioritizing steps to prevent further escalation, Anand urged both Iran and Israel to refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region.

At the same time, she noted that Canada remains deeply concerned about the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile program.

In contrast, Opposition Leader and head of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre defended Israel’s right to defend itself, including by targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, which he said carries the potential for genocide.

Poilievre justified Israel’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, stating that waiting until Iran had the capability to launch a nuclear bomb was not an option.

“Let us all hope this marks the end of the regime’s nuclear program, and that the great Persian people will rise and reclaim their nation from the totalitarian regime,” Poilievre said.

He also called on the Canadian government to take action to protect the Jewish community from antisemitic individuals who may exploit developments in the Middle East to commit acts of violence.