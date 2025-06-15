Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support for Israel in its war against Iran.

In a statement, Carney said, “Iran’s nuclear program has long been a cause of grave concern, and its missile attacks across Israel threaten regional peace.”

He added that “Canada reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and to ensure its security”, though he also added, “We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and move towards a diplomatic resolution.”

Carney convened Canada’s National Security Council on Friday to receive an update on the situation and to ensure that all necessary steps will be taken to protect Canadian nationals and diplomatic missions in the region.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada remains concerned "about the threat posed by Iran's nuclear ballistic missile program."

She warned in a statement that “further action” risks triggering “a broader regional conflict with devastating consequences” and added, “De-escalation must be the priority.”