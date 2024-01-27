Several countries have joined the US in pausing funding for UNRWA, the United Nations relief organization which in Gaza is controlled by Hamas.

On Saturday, Britain, Finland, Canada, and Australia announced their decision to follow the US' lead.

In a statement, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said, "The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK government has repeatedly condemned."

"The UK is temporarily pausing any future funding of UNRWA whilst we review these concerning allegations. We remain committed to getting humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza who desperately need it."

"The Italian government has suspended financing of the UNRWA after the atrocious attack on Israel on October 7," Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X, formerly Twitter.

Canada's Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen posted on X, "Canada unequivocally condemns the October 7th attack on Israel. I am deeply troubled by the allegations relating to some UNRWA employees. I have instructed Global Affairs Canada to pause all additional funding to UNRWA pending the outcome of the investigation."

Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "The allegations of the involvement of 12 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the 7 October Hamas terrorist attack on Israel are serious. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is calling for an independent and thorough investigation of the matter."

"Finland has a four-year agreement (2023–2026) with UNRWA to provide humanitarian assistance, amounting to EUR 5 million a year. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio has decided that Finland's payments to UNRWA will be suspended due to the allegations."

Minister Tavio stressed, "We must make sure that not a single euro of Finland's money goes to Hamas or other terrorists. The suspicion that employees of an organization receiving humanitarian assistance are involved in a terrorist attack is the reason for suspending the payments. The case must be investigated thoroughly."

Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong wrote on X, "Allegations UNRWA staff were involved in the abhorrent October 7 terror attacks are deeply concerning."

"Australia welcomes UNRWA’s swift response and will engage closely on investigations.

"We are speaking with partners and will temporarily pause disbursement of recent funding."

On Friday, a senior Israeli official said that the Shin Bet and IDF provided information which proves the participation of UNRWA employees in the October 7 massacre, as well as the use of UNRWA buildings and vehicles for the attack.

"This is evidence-based, cross-checked information, due to which the US has decided to suspend its aid to UNRWA," the sources said.