Two Palestinian Arab terrorists approximately 18 years of age were arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack against Jews in the community of Kfar Eldad in Gush Etzion.

The community’s security patrol identified the two and arrested them. The two were armed with a large knife and a sword.

The two terrorists were handed over to the security forces for investigation. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Thursday, 51-year-old Uri Moyal was murdered in a terrorist stabbing attack at a café in the Beit Kama Junction in southern Israel.

Security camera footage showed that Moyal heroically fought off the attacker despite being stabbed multiple times. He pushed the terrorist to the ground, pulled out a gun and shot him, preventing further casualties.

Moyal was evacuated in critical condition to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where he later succumbed to his injuries.