It was cleared for publication this evening (Thursday) that Chief Warrant Officer Uri Mayal, 51, was murdered in the terrorist stabbing attack at a cafe in the Beit Kama Junction in southern Israel this afternoon.

Uri served as a soldier in the IDF. His family has been notified.

Two other people were wounded in the stabbing.

תיעוד נוסף מהפיגוע מצלמות האבטחה

Security footage showed that Uri heroically fought off the attacker despite being stabbed multiple times. He pushed the terrorist to the ground, pulled out a gun and shot him, preventing further casualties.

Additional footage from the scene showed another man who was in the store charging at the terrorist and trying to prevent him from getting up, while Uri pulled out his gun.