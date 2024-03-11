The residents of Efrat vote for change in the runoff in the municipal elections on Sunday night, as Dovi Shefler defeated incumbent mayor Oded Revivi.

Shefler is married to Bracha and the father of 6 children, and has been living in the city of Efrat for 30 years.

He served as a member of the Efrat Council for over a decade, chaired committees in all areas of the council's activities and volunteered for about a decade in the Efrat parents patrol.

Revivi was first elected to head the local council on November 11, 2008. In October 2013, he was elected to a second term with a majority of 63% of the votes. In October 2018, Revivi was elected to a third term with a majority of 56%.

Since 2017 he has also served as a member of the council of the Israel Antiquities Authority. From 2016 to 2020, he served as head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Yesha Council.

Upon learning the results of the runoff, Revivi said, "I’m proud of the 15 years and a little more in which I was a public servant 24 hours a day. Throughout the way I remained true to my path even if it was difficult. I hope to find the way to continue and do things for Israel. I thank my family and supporters and wish Efrat and Dovi Shefler good luck."