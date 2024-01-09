The Efrat municipality announced this evening that Sergeant Major Elkana Newlander was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

"A hug and condolences to his dear parents, Averi and Na'ava, from the Zayit neighborhood," the announcement stated. "And to his siblings, Sara Yiska, Ariel, Yedidya, Yael Hodiya, Efrat and Na'ami."

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivo stated: "During his time as a volunteer with Magen David Adom, Elkana participated in the operation to vaccinate the residents through contacts with the elderly residents and by providing ongoing assistance. Thanks to his work, we were among the first to vaccinate most of the community's residents. We will miss his smile, big heart, and spirit of volunteering."