The Efrat municipality announced this evening (Monday) the death of Sergeant Shlomo Shrem in battle in the Gaza Strip.

"Shlomo was a tank crewman in the 401st Brigade, the son of Shaul and Hindi, residents of Rimon. Our hearts go out to his family in their difficult time and we send our condolences to his parents, sister and two brothers. The members of the council will be by the side of the family and will accompany them hand in hand on their difficult and painful journey," the municipality's announcement read.

The municipality stated that it wished to accompany him on his final journey with Israeli flags on the sides of the road.

Shlomo Shrem will be laid to rest tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the military cemetery in Kfar Etzion. The funeral will be held at the family home at 4 Ma'ale Ya'ara Street in Efrat.