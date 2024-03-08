תיעוד: תקיפות ברצועת עזה ביממה האחרונה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Thursday night, a number of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, prompting sirens in the city of Sderot and communities near the Gaza Strip.

Within minutes, IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire and a weapons storage facility assessed to be the source of the rockets fired toward Nahal Oz. IDF fighter jets struck other terror targets in the vicinity, including a launch post used to fire toward Israel, a military compound and a tunnel shaft.

During extensive IDF activity in Khan Yunis, the troops killed approximately 15 terrorists and located tunnel shafts in the area of Al-Qarara. In one incident, the troops identified an armed terrorist cell that was preparing to attack the forces. An aircraft eliminated the cell.

In the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, troops engaged in combat, locating numerous weapons and demolishing tunnel shafts. Additionally, soldiers apprehended several terrorists, including two Hamas operatives armed with an AK-47 rifle. Terrorists who exited a weapons storage facility and a concealed terror operative carrying an explosive grenade were eliminated by the troops.

Over the past day, IDF troops from the Nahal Brigade killed approximately 15 terrorists in the central Gaza Strip by precise sniper fire, as well as by aircraft and fighter jet strikes. In one incident, a terrorist cell that was identified near IDF troops was promptly eliminated.