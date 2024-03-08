Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not say on Thursday if Canada intends to restore funding to the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, UNRWA.

“We're not making any announcements today. But we will continue to make sure Canada does the right thing in this situation and puts the protection of civilian life at the forefront of everything we do,” Trudeau told reporters at a news conference, as quoted by The Canadian Press.

The Prime Minister added that ministers are in the Middle East right now working with partners in the region and discussing how Canada can help.

He said that Canada needs to get more aid into Gaza and has been discussing the possibility of airlifting aid in.

A total of 16 countries, including the US and Canada, in January paused payments to UNRWA soon after Israel said that 12 UNRWA staff had taken part in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

However, a senior government source said this week that the Trudeau government is considering unfreezing payments to UNRWA.

A senior government source told The Canadian Press on Wednesday that a final decision has not yet been made on restoring funding to the agency.

Canada has not missed a payment since announcing the pause in funding. Its payment of $25 million for this year isn't due until April.

Canada’s International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen was due to deliver an update on aid at a Wednesday morning press conference, but it was abruptly cancelled about 90 minutes before it was set to begin.

A spokeswoman for Hussen would only say it was cancelled for “logistical reasons.” She would not confirm or deny a report from CBC News on Tuesday evening that Hussen was set to announce UNRWA funding would flow as scheduled.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government cut off Canadian funding for UNWRA in 2010 over its ties to Hamas, but Trudeau’s government resumed funding to the agency in 2016.