The Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that the State of Israel will not be participating in the oral hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the UNRWA advisory opinion, which will start on Monday in The Hague.

Instead, Israel’s position on this matter will be delivered at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, MK Gideon Sa’ar; Deputy Director General for the UN and international organizations division, Ambassador Amir Weissbord; and the Legal Advisor for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tamar Kaplan Tourjeman.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar, "This is another attempt to persecute Israel, to deny Israel the right to defend itself. The UN has become an antisemitic body. There is clear evidence that under the secretary general, UNRWA took part in the October 7th massacre. The UN's goal was to make the world a better place, but instead of promoting peace, it undermines it."

"This is exactly what is happening in the Hague at the moment. The UN is delegitimizing Israel. No country is under such double standards. Israel is an independent state. It has its own judiciary system, yet this is the fourth proceeding against Israel."

"First they accused Israel of committing genocide. Then Israel was denied means to protect itself. They called our living in our own land an 'occupation' - as if it's illegal to live in our own land."

"The common feature here is the attempt to deny Israel its basic rights - the right to defend itself. The UN's decision last week found that its decisions were reached hastily. The warrants were issued unlawfully. They are nulled and void."

"The accusations against Israel are a well oiled machine. Many countries are trying to render Israel defenseless. Time and time again the Palestinians are trying to prove Israel illegal. Israel doesn't stand a chance against the ICJ - no matter what is on the agenda."

"Even when the truth is on Israel's side, everything is politicized against Israel. Israel is constantly called an enemy state, even by the ICJ judge. Shouldn't a judge be unbiased."

"Israel is the most attacked country in the world military, but also on political fronts. The case being heard in the Hague this week is for the mentally distorted, it should be against UNRWA. UNRWA employed over1400 terrorists to take part in the murder and kidnapping over Israeli citizens on October 7th."

"The UN must answer for these crimes. The UN secretary general must answer for these crimes. He knew what was going on in UNRWA and he did nothing. He went out of his way to cover up the crimes of UNRWA. Israel has made a clear decision. It will no longer go along with these distortions of reality."

"UNRWA must be held accountable for its crimes. No country in its position would. The UN should be standing trial today, not Israel. I accuse UNRWA, I accuse the UN and I accuse the secretary general. The world must know the truth."