The US Supreme Court published its decision on the appeal by the Colorado Republican party against the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's ballots over his role in the events of January 6, 2021.

The court ruled unanimously that the lower court erred in striking the former president from the ballot, allowing Trump to run as a presidential candidate in Colorado.

The ruling also applies to similar orders barring Trump from the ballot in Maine and Illinois.

The decision comes a day before 'Super Tuesday,' when many states hold their presidential party primaries, including Colorado.

The Colorado Supreme Court ordered Trump's name struck from the ballot in December on the basis of the claim that Trump violated the Insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment in the leadup to the riots on Capital Hill on January 6, 2021.

During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concerns that the Colorado court's decision could lead to states that lean heavily in favor of one party disqualifying many candidates from the opposing party.

The three liberal justices expressed concerns with the way the decision was written, but joined the rest of the court in ruling in Trump's favor.