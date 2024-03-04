פעילות כוחות צה"ל ביו"ש צילום: דובר צה"ל

Two wanted terrorists were arrested over the course of six hours in the al-Am'ari neighborhood of Ramallah. During the exchange of fire which developed, a Border Police officer was lightly injured in her leg, and evacuated to the hospital.

The IDF reported, "In the midst of the operation, a violent disturbance evolved, in which suspects threw stones and Molotov cocktails at our forces, who responded with fire. Hits were identified."

The IDF forces interrogated the a large number of suspects, and confiscated inciting material belonging to the Hamas organization.

At the same time, an operation was conducted to arrest 11 additional terror suspects. Engineering operations in Nur Shams exposed explosive charges where were hidden under the roads for the purpose of harming our forces.

In Hebron, two wanted individuals were arrested and many other suspects were interrogated. In Deir 'Ammar, four terrorists were arrested, and in Tubas, two are being pursued.

The suspects who were arrested, and the inciting material which was confiscated were transferred for continued investigation by the security forces.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 3400 wanted persons have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, and about 1,500 of them are members of Hamas.