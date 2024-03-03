Former US President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Idaho's Republican caucuses on Saturday, multiple networks and news agencies projected securing yet another victory over his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley.

A total of 32 delegates are up for grabs in Idaho, all of which will go to any candidate winning more than 50% of the vote statewide.

If no candidate receives a majority, the delegates are allocated proportionally to the vote results. However, a candidate must receive at least 15% of the vote to receive any delegates.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump also won Missouri’s Republican presidential caucuses.

His latest victories come three days before Super Tuesday, when 15 states will hold their primaries.

Trump has won all primary contests to date. Haley suffered a defeat to Trump in her home state of South Carolina last week, but was unfazed and vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.