Trump: Iran will sign a deal - they’d be foolish not to

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran is back at the negotiating table and will sign an agreement, adding, “They would be foolish not to.”

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit, alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said, “I gave Iran 60 days [to sign a deal], and they said no, and [on] the 61st [day] you saw what happened.”

“I'm in constant touch [with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], and as I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign one. Iran should have signed the deal,” he added.

“I think Iran basically is at the negotiating table. They want to make a deal, and as soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something,” the President stated.

Earlier on Monday, Trump briefly mentioned Israel's war with Iran, and called on Iran to make a deal.

"They have to make a deal. It's painful for both parties, but I'd say that Iran is not winning this war. They should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late," he said.