Amid the growing security tensions between Israel and Iran, the first foreign player has announced that he is canceling his move to Israel - just days after signing a contract.

The player is Robinho, a Portuguese winger who signed with Hapoel Haifa last week. On Monday, he officially informed the club that he will not be joining due to the current security situation.

"I was very eager to join the club, but in light of the situation and concerns for my family's safety, I’ve decided to withdraw from the agreement," Robinho wrote. He added that he hopes for more peaceful times in the future when he might reconsider playing in Israel.

Foreign players have expressed growing concern after the recent exchange of hostilities between Israel and Iran, which included missile attacks on Israeli cities and resulted in the deaths of over 20 people.

Nevertheless, some foreign players have chosen to stay and have expressed their support for Israel. Among them are Beitar Jerusalem goalkeeper Miguel Silva and Hapoel Be’er Sheva defender Miguel Vitor, who both voiced their unwavering support for Israel.