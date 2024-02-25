Multiple US television networks and news agencies projected on Saturday night that former US President Donald Trump will win the Republican primary in South Carolina, the home state of his rival, Nikki Haley.

The victory means Trump is further closing in on the GOP presidential nomination.

50 delegates are at stake in the primary.

Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, with wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands.

The former president’s latest victory will likely increase pressure on Haley, who served as South Carolina governor from 2011 to 2017, to leave the race.

Haley congratulated Trump after his victory in New Hampshire but at the time clarified she has no intention of stepping down and cited the primaries in her home state.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she declared at the time.

Last month, Haley vowed to stay in the Republican presidential primary race at least through Super Tuesday.

Haley said at the time she expects to perform better in South Carolina than in the Iowa Republican caucus and New Hampshire primary.