On Saturday morning, IDF aircraft struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in which a number of terrorists who launched rockets into Israeli territory were driving in.

The terrorists operated under the Imam Hossein Division, which is affiliated with Iran and operates for the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh in southern Lebanon a short while ago.

Moreover, two Hezbollah military compounds were struck in the area of Blida overnight.

On Thursday, the IDF intercepted an aerial target fired by Lebanon towards the Haifa Bay. There were no reports of injuries or rockets landing.

Earlier on Thursday, an IDF spokesman said that IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Jabal Blat, including launch posts and a military site in which terrorists operated.

In addition, a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward Adamit and Shlomi in northern Israel. The IDF struck the source of the fire.