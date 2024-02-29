The IDF intercepted an aerial target fired by Lebanon towards the Haifa Bay.

Air raid sirens sounded at 12:13p.m., and immediately afterwards interceptors were documented as they were launched towards an aerial target. Residents of the Haifa area reported hearing explosions.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), there have been no reports of injuries or rockets landing.

Earlier on Thursday, an IDF spokesman said that IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Jabal Blat, including launch posts and a military site in which terrorists operated.

This morning, a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward Adamit and Shlomi in northern Israel. The IDF struck the source of the fire.

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that the Biden administration is concerned that Israel may launch a ground incursion into Lebanon in the spring or early summer.

The Biden administration is leading discussions with both Israeli and Lebanese officials, in an attempt to create a wide buffer zone in southern Lebanon. If the efforts bear fruit, such an agreement would likely postpone an Israeli incursion.

CNN noted that Israeli strikes in Lebanon have hit the US-backed Lebanese army frequently enough that the US has ordered Israel to scale back its attacks.

A senior Biden administration official warned that there is a growing group willing to "just take a shot" at an incursion, but that such a move could lead to a "major, major escalation that we don’t even know the proportions of."