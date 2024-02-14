The IDF today eliminated one of the Hamas commanders responsible for the kidnapping of women from the Supernova music rave on October 7, Kan News reported.

According to the report, as a result of intelligence gathered in recent weeks, including from investigation and interrogation of terrorists from Hamas' 'Nukhba force,' the Hamas commander's identity was discovered.

After receiving information that the same terrorist, the commander of a Nukhba squad, went for a drive in his vehicle in Gaza City, an aircraft killed him in an airstrike.

Security officials stated that even today, four months into the war, accounts will be settled with all terrorists and those who were involved in murders, massacres, rapes, and kidnappings of Israelis and soldiers on October 7.