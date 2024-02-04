US President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in South Carolina, CNN and NBC News projected on Saturday night.

Biden has won 97% of the votes, according to tallies presented on both networks. There were two other longshot candidates on the ballot: Marianne Williamson, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020, and Dean Phillips.

Democrats made South Carolina their first official primary state of the 2024 cycle, and 55 delegates are at stake.

Biden won the New Hampshire primary last month, but the result was largely symbolic. Democratic officials are unlikely to count delegates from New Hampshire because the state defied the party and jumped to the front of the official primary calendar.

Biden did not campaign in New Hampshire, a gesture meant to honor South Carolina’s official first-in-the-nation status.