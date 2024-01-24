Former US President Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, according to projections by multiple networks and news agencies on Tuesday evening.

According to figures published in The Associated Press, with 23% of votes having been counted, Trump was receiving 52.5% of the votes, compared to 46.6% for former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

After Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucuses last week, this marks first time in the modern primary era that the same candidate has won both the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican contests.

Trump received an endorsement on Sunday from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, after DeSantis dropped out of the Republican race in the wake of a poor showing in Iowa.

Haley congratulated Trump on his victory but clarified she has no intention of stepping down.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she declared.

Trump later took jabs at Haley as he celebrated his victory in New Hampshire, telling supporters the she "had a very bad night."

"She did very poorly actually," he said. "The governor said she's going to win, she's going to win, she's going to win. Then she failed badly."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden won New Hampshire for the Democrats with a write-in campaign. Biden did not campaign in the state or have his name placed on the ballot after New Hampshire defied new party rules by holding its primary before South Carolina's.

Biden’s win is a symbolic one and no delegates will be awarded.