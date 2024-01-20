Hamas captivity survivor Chen Goldstein Almog, who was released after 51 days of Hamas captivity in Gaza, testified Saturday night at a massive rally in the Hostages Plaza under the title, "Time has run out - make a deal now."

Chen Goldstein Almog was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza along with her three children, and released after 51 days. Her husband Nadav and eldest daughter Yam were murdered on October 7.

"My husband and daughter were murdered before my eyes and I was kidnapped to Gaza along with my three children," she recalled. "We survived the harsh captivity together. I am moved and excited to stand here with you in this powerful, quiet, and respectful demonstration."

"Tomorrow marks eight weeks since our return from Gaza, where we parted from the women hostages left behind - dear, wounded girls longing to come back to their families. They are so close yet still so far."

She added, "I was privileged to meet injured girls, physically and mentally, displaying unimaginable resilience in hellish conditions. They became their own doctors and sympathetic ears for each other. Girls that are still trapped in the same nightmare of fear and terror. When one collapses, the other finds strength to help her up even when depleted herself. They have no other choice."

"We left them barely holding on. Who knows their condition now - medically, physically, mentally? Did they get medication this week? Are they still together, still enduring abuse?

"They try to cope for themselves there, and I ask if I'm doing all I can for their return and that of all the hostages. I hope everyone examines themselves on this. Hamas continues to murder our people. We have an ethical and moral duty to bring them all home - their lives are in danger."

"We have no right to go on without them. Bring them home now," she concluded.