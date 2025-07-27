After a week of advocacy in the US, Anat and Hagai Angrest, parents of hostage Matan Angrest, joined the New York community to call for a comprehensive deal to bring all 50 hostages home.

Matan was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre and has been held in Hamas captivity ever since.

During the Sunday morning rally, families of some of the hostages and supporters called for immediate action and for a deal that brings all of the hostages home, with no more delays and no one left behind.

In their message, Anat and Hagai stressed that they are doing everything in their power for their son Matan, and for all 50 hostages. Following days of high-level meetings with members of Congress, White House officials, and international leaders, they stood alongside the New York community and called on all parties to advance a deal that brings their son and everyone home in one phase.

Anat said, “We’ve been fighting for Matan and all the hostages for 21 months. Matan is injured, but it’s not only his physical body we’re worried about — it’s also his soul, which has been held captive. We ask for a deal that brings everyone back and leaves no one behind. A mother never gives up on her child and we will never give up on Matan, or on any of the hostages. We need them all back.”