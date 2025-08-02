Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday night participated in the reading of the Book of Eicha (Lamentations) at the President’s Synagogue in Jerusalem, addressing the recently-released and deeply disturbing footage showing hostage Evyatar David in severe condition.

“In the past few hours, very disturbing and painful videos of the hostages have been published,” Herzog said.

“I spoke with the parents of Evyatar David and with the mother of Guy Gilboa Dalal — both are being held in the same tunnel. I conveyed to them the deep support and strength of the entire people of Israel. They are the sons of us all, along with every hostage.”

Herzog continued, “Our hearts burn with pain and worry. We are doing everything possible. Hamas is exploiting, with terrifying cynicism, the hostages’ condition. They are not only tormenting them but also trying to starve the residents of Gaza themselves.”

Concluding his remarks, Herzog called on the people of Israel to remember the hostages during the fast: “As we read the Book of Lamentations, let us fast for them. Let us pray to see them all return home, with God’s help, as soon as possible. We wish them strength and a full recovery. Amen and amen.”