COGAT (the Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories) has released a website detailing Israel's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The website is updated daily with the humanitarian aid figures going through Kerem Shalom and Nitzana inspection points and currently has English and Arabic versions.

Since the beginning of the war, 8,394 trucks and 153,580 tons of humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest updates, yesterday, (Saturday) 4 tankers of cooking gas and 2 tankers of fuel designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in Gaza, entered the Gaza Strip.

93 foreign nationals are coordinated for exit today (Sunday).

The coordination for the repair of vital infrastructure was successfully completed.

Additional field hospitals are in the process of being set up and are expected to be operational in the coming days. Additional equipment and personnel for the field hospitals operating in the Gaza Strip entered the Gaza Strip.

12 bakeries, producing over two million pita breads a day are operational in central and southern Gaza.