Hamas and other terrorist groups have issued a warning to residents of the Gaza Strip, urging them not to trust what they described as “false promises from the occupation” or participate in “enemy plans,” threatening that doing so could provoke a severe response.

In an official statement, the groups claimed that the humanitarian aid distribution centers operated by the United States have become “death traps,” where civilians are allegedly lured by hunger and killed in what they referred to as daily “massacres.”

The statement further alleged that the true objective behind these aid centers is to dismantle UNRWA and shift the Palestinian Arab question from a political cause to a purely humanitarian one. According to the groups, this is part of a broader effort to facilitate forced displacement and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, accusing the U.S. of attempting to implement former President Donald Trump's policies.

In the past 24 hours, Hamas-affiliated militants have also issued direct threats toward aid workers distributing humanitarian supplies to civilians in Gaza, heightening concerns for the safety of relief personnel operating in the region.