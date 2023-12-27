The IDF operated Tuesday night in Nur Shams, near Tulkarem, to thwart terror.

During the operations, the IDF carried out an aerial attack on a terror cell, and at least six terrorists were eliminated.

Prior to the air strike, the terror cell had hurled explosives at IDF forces, endangering them.

In addition, IDF soldiers arrested wanted suspects and confiscated weapons and military equipment.

The Tuesday night operation is a continuation of the previous night's operation, which saw reserve soldiers working together with Border Police and Shin Bet teams to reveal and destroy explosives beneath and on the side of the road, which had been placed to harm Israeli forces.

In addition, during searches of the building, an explosives lab was discovered. The lab, which the IDF destroyed, contained dozens of homemade explosives which were ready for use, as well as materials to prepare explosives.

The building was found to contain over 30 weapons, homemade rockets, and other means of warfare, which were confiscated. A suspect who was found in the building where the lab was discovered was arrested.

During the operation, armed terrorists fired and hurled explosives at the soldiers, who fired at them. An IDF soldier was lightly injured by shrapnel, and evacuated to a hospital for treatment.