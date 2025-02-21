Approximately 90 terrorists were apprehended across Judea and Samaria, and more than 15 weapons were confiscated, along with additional arms.

Last night, the Duvdevan Unit apprehended five terrorists in Iktaba, near Tulkarm. In addition, they located and confiscated several weapons and explosive devices that were located in the building where the terrorists were apprehended.

Following the situational assessment, the IDF has blocked entry points to certain areas in Judea and Samaria and reinforced operations in the Judea and Samaria security barrier. Additionally, three more battalions have been deployed to the Judea and Samaria arena. A continuous situational assessment is being conducted by the IDF, and troops are prepared to expand operations in line with developments.

The security forces will continue counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of the residents of the State of Israel.