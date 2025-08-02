A terrorist armed with a knife arrived Saturday morning at the entrance to Kibbutz Metz­er in the Sharon region’s Coastal District, and was neutralized on the spot by the kibbutz security guard.

It is suspected that the suspect intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

The suspect, a resident of Tulkarm, was neutralized and arrested at the scene with the knife in his possession.

Officers from the Baqa al-Gharbiyye police station were called to the scene and took control of the suspect. Police forces from the Coastal District are now conducting extensive searches in the area.

In a statement, police said, "Police forces continue securing the area and conducting searches along the roads surrounding the kibbutz."