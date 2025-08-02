A terrorist armed with a knife arrived Saturday morning at the entrance to Kibbutz Metzer in the Sharon region’s Coastal District, and was neutralized on the spot by the kibbutz security guard.
It is suspected that the suspect intended to carry out a stabbing attack.
The suspect, a resident of Tulkarm, was neutralized and arrested at the scene with the knife in his possession.
Officers from the Baqa al-Gharbiyye police station were called to the scene and took control of the suspect. Police forces from the Coastal District are now conducting extensive searches in the area.
In a statement, police said, "Police forces continue securing the area and conducting searches along the roads surrounding the kibbutz."