MK Danny Danon (Likud) slammed the government's decision to pass additional aid to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Danon called to increase the pressure on Hamas - even at the cost of conflict with the US.

"Trucks entering Gaza through Kerem Shalom is symbolic, wrong, and a mistake," he told the radio station.

"It is illogical that we should pass humanitarian aid, when even the agreement which we signed for visits from the Red Cross and the passage of testimonies regarding hostages who are still alive are things which we have not received to this day.

He emphasized, "We must apply more force and be less humanitarian. Only our determination will bring about the return of our captives, and a victory."