יום הולדת לאיתן מור במעבר כרם שלום תקשורת פורום תקווה

Zvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, who was kidnapped on October 7 and is still held by terrorists in Gaza, celebrated his son's birthday at the Kerem Shalom Crossing between Israel and Gaza, together with other family members.

Standing at the crossing, the family sang the Hebrew version of "Happy Birthday," holding signs that read, "Eitan, we are waiting for you."

"Eitan, who we very much love and miss, is held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza," Mor said. "We don't know how he is faring. We don't know what he is eating, we don't know what he is drinking, or if he sleeps at all."

"We came here to ask that they pass the most simple things to him. If they can bring in humanitarian goods, then there is nothing more humanitarian than this.

"I arrived here, at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, in order to seek a truck driver who will bring in these simple things. I will give him a photo of Eitan, so that he can search for him and give him the food and his tefillin (phylacteries)."

Mor added, "I will receive a photo and at least that way, I will know that Eitan is eating, even an apple, because I don't know what's happening with my son for a long time already - over 230 days."

"Congratulations Eitani, my dear and beloved son, from your mother and siblings. We miss you and are waiting for you at home," he concluded.