Terrorists launched mortar shells on Sunday several meters from the area of the Humanitarian Corridor adjacent to the Kerem Shalom crossing towards IDF troops.

Following the launches, seeing as the area constitutes an active combat zone, and in order to eliminate the threats while maintaining the safety of civilians in the area, the Humanitarian Corridor was temporarily closed. As a result, the arrival and distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip was delayed.

Shortly after the closure, the IDF eliminated the armed terrorists who fired the mortar shells.

Following their elimination, the corridor was reopened to resume the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF, through COGAT (The Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories), will continue to act in accordance with international law to enable and facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue operating against terrorist organizations operating to cynically use humanitarian infrastructure for terrorist activity," the IDF stated.