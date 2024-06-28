As part of efforts to alleviate and strengthen the healthcare system and the medical response to the civilian population in Gaza, the facilitation of the passage of 68 sick and injured children together with companions from the Gaza Strip was carried out on Thursday in coordination with officials of the US government, Egypt and the international community.

The facilitated passage was carried out via the Kerem Shalom Crossing of the Ministry of Defense’s Land Crossing Authority to Egypt, for the children to travel for further medical treatment in Egypt and abroad, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The IDF noted, “This activity is part of the many efforts carried out since the beginning of the war, in accordance with the Security Cabinet’s policy and in cooperation with UN agencies, foreign countries and international organizations, to enable and alleviate the operation of medical facilities on a sufficient scale in the Gaza Strip. These efforts include the entry of medical equipment in large quantities, with the aim of enabling and assisting the establishment of additional field hospitals.”

“The IDF, via the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), will continue to act in order to provide a humanitarian response to the residents of the Gaza Strip spanning all fields, and especially the medical field and is committed to continue carrying out efforts in cooperation with the international community to promote the existence of mechanisms that will allow patients to receive continued treatment outside the Gaza Strip in third countries,” the statement concluded.