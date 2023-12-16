The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters has announced the murder of hostage Inbar Hayman in Hamas captivity.

"We share in the profound grief of the Hayman family," the Forum said. "Inbar Hayman, 27, from Haifa, was a gifted and creative girl, full of love, selflessness, and joy for life."

"Inbar was an avid art enthusiast and graffiti artist. She had also studied filmmaking in high school. She was a fan of Maccabi Haifa soccer team. She had met her partner Noam Alon almost two years ago while studying Visual Communication at the Wizo Academic Center in Haifa. This month they were supposed to have started their fourth year of studies."

"On that horrific Saturday, Inbar had made plans to go to a soccer game with her partner and travel to Sinai on vacation," the Forum continued. "Inbar Hayman was at the Re'im Nature Festival. She ran away from the party with two male friends until she was caught by terrorists riding motorcycles."

"Inbar is survived by her two parents and a brother."