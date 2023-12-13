The IDF has cleared for publication the names of eight soldiers who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip.

-Lieutenant colonelTomer Grinberg, 35, from Almog, commander of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Major Roei Meldasi, 23, from Afula, Company Commander in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Major Moshe Avram Bar On, 23, from Ra'anana, Company Commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-SergeantAchia Daskal, 19, from Haifa, a soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Captain Liel Hayo, 22, from Shoham, Platoon Commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-MajorBen Shelly, 26, from Kidron, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Sergeant first classRom Hecht, 20, from Givatayim, fell last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Staff sergeantOriya Yaakov, 19, from Ashkelon, was killed yesterday in battle in northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a soldier from the Golani Brigade was seriously injured in the battle on Tuesday night in which Golani Brigade soldiers were killed.

Also, two soldiers were seriously injured in the battle in which Oriya Yaakov fell on Tuesday.

In addition, a soldier was seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

All the injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been informed.