Two IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF said.

Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat, age 44 from Sde Yaakov, who served as commander of a command room in the Golani Brigade, fell in battle on Tuesday night in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Eran Aloni, 19 years old from Ofakim, fought in Battalion 51 of the Golani Brigade, and fell on Tuesday night during battle in northern Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced the deaths of eight soldiers, including a commander, who fell in battle in Gaza.

-Lieutenant colonel Tomer Grinberg, 35, from Almog, commander of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Major Roei Meldasi, 23, from Afula, Company Commander in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Major Moshe Avram Bar On, 23, from Ra'anana, Company Commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Sergeant Achia Daskal, 19, from Haifa, a soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Captain Liel Hayo, 22, from Shoham, Platoon Commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-MajorBen Shelly, 26, from Kidron, was killed last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Sergeant first class Rom Hecht, 20, from Givatayim, fell last night in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

-Staff sergeant Oriya Yaakov, 19, from Ashkelon, was killed yesterday in battle in northern Gaza Strip.