The body of a man from Kibbutz Be'eri who has been missing since the Hamas massacre on Simchat Torah was identified overnight.

Avshalom Haran, 65, was one of the over 1,400 Israelis who were murdered by Hamas terrorists on the morning of October 7. Until a few years ago, he oversaw the farms belonging to the kibbutz.

Seven members of Haran's family are still missing, including his wife, his daughter and son-in-law, his two grandchildren, who are eight and three years old, and two other family members, one of whom is 12 years old.

Haran will be laid to rest at 4:30 pm today.

A family friend expressed hope that the other family members are still alive in Gaza, where Hamas and other terrorist organizations are holding hundreds of Israelis who were kidnapped during the massacre.

The family's home was burned during the massacre like many other homes, but no bodies were found inside the house. Haran's phone is known to have been taken to Gaza.