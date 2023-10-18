Channel 12 reporter Ohad Hemo apologized on Wednesday for bringing the initial live report from Gaza that Israel bombed the hospital, without emphasizing that it was a Palestinian Arab claim.

Hemo already responded Tuesday night to the criticism, saying, "Following the trolling of the propaganda machine I will clarify again – not once did I say that it was an Israeli bombing. I said that this is what Hamas claims and that it uses the images to publicize its narrative. A full-blown poison machine."

Anti-Israeli sources around the world cited the report and used it as proof that Israel was behind the attack.

On Wednesday Hemo wrote: "Last night, when the initial report came from Gaza, I said on the broadcast that it was an Israeli bombing, while omitting the fact that it was a claim by Hamas," wrote Hemo after online rage against him.

He then clarified: "It was an unintentional mistake and I regret it, and to prove my point, it was not displayed on the screen or on Channel 12 News. After 11 continuous days of broadcasting, unfortunately mistakes happen."

He concluded: "Immediately afterwards and throughout all the following reports I clarified it. To my delight it was proven that it was indeed a Palestinian attack. Together we will win."