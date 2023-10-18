Ohad Hemo, Channel 12 journalist
Channel 12 reporter Ohad Hemo apologized on Wednesday for bringing the initial live report from Gaza that Israel bombed the hospital, without emphasizing that it was a Palestinian Arab claim.

Hemo already responded Tuesday night to the criticism, saying, "Following the trolling of the propaganda machine I will clarify again – not once did I say that it was an Israeli bombing. I said that this is what Hamas claims and that it uses the images to publicize its narrative. A full-blown poison machine."

Anti-Israeli sources around the world cited the report and used it as proof that Israel was behind the attack.

On Wednesday Hemo wrote: "Last night, when the initial report came from Gaza, I said on the broadcast that it was an Israeli bombing, while omitting the fact that it was a claim by Hamas," wrote Hemo after online rage against him.

He then clarified: "It was an unintentional mistake and I regret it, and to prove my point, it was not displayed on the screen or on Channel 12 News. After 11 continuous days of broadcasting, unfortunately mistakes happen."

He concluded: "Immediately afterwards and throughout all the following reports I clarified it. To my delight it was proven that it was indeed a Palestinian attack. Together we will win."