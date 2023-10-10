On Sunday night and during the early hours of Monday morning, IDF fighter jets struck numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in Gaza.

Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis.

Rimal and Khan Yunis are used as terror hubs for the Hamas terrorist organization, and a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed there.

Among the targets, IDF fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, a Hamas weapons storage site located inside a mosque, and operational terror infrastructure used by Hamas terror operatives.

Moreover, the fighter jets struck an operational residence belonging to a Hamas operative in the Anti-Tank Missiles Division, along with infrastructure used by one of the terrorist organization’s senior officials, and an additional operational asset used by Hamas terror operatives located inside a multi-story building in Al–Forqan.

The fighter jets also struck a Hamas operational command center located inside a mosque, a command center used by the Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Division operatives, and two additional operational residences.

The strikes follow an exchange of fire with terrorists at the Sa'ad Junction in Israel, as well as Monday night barrages of missiles on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.