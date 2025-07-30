Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has submitted an official request to the Israel Tax Authority demanding the immediate revocation of the Section 46 income tax benefit granted to the organization "Physicians for Human Rights."

The move comes in response to a report published two days ago by the organization, which claimed that the State of Israel and the IDF are "committing genocide in the Gaza Strip." The report further accused Israel of "deliberately destroying Gaza's healthcare system, including dozens of hospitals and clinics."

The publication sparked outrage, particularly due to its complete omission of the widely documented use of Gaza hospitals by Hamas as military facilities, command centers, and weapons depots — as evidenced by official documentation and findings.

Following the release of the report, B'tzalmo director-general Shai Glick sent a request to the finance minister, urging the revocation of the organization's tax benefits.

Smotrich responded affirmatively, and in a letter to Tax Authority Director Shay Aharonovich, wrote: "Based on the content of the letter, the reports issued, and the organization's documented activity, it appears that this is an organization acting against the State of Israel, slandering it with lies, and serving as a propaganda tool for Hamas. It is inconceivable that an organization working against the State of Israel would be eligible for tax benefits under Section 46."

The finance minister further noted: "Just in the past year, Bank Hapoalim closed the organization's account, citing concerns that it was transferring funds to terrorist entities. A lawsuit filed on the matter has so far been dismissed by the courts."

He added, "It is unacceptable that a private bank refuses to provide services to such an organization due to fears of terror financing — yet Israeli citizens are still expected to fund it."

Smotrich concluded by stating that immediate revocation of both the tax benefit and any other state funding should be considered, as was previously done with Amnesty International.

B'tzalmo director Shai Glick told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "I welcome the finance minister’s clear letter. Anyone who spreads blood libels against IDF soldiers does not deserve a single shekel from Israeli taxpayers. Radical left-wing organizations must understand — the Israeli public rejects them and will no longer finance hate and incitement."