IDF troops exchanged fire with several terrorists at the Sa’ad junction, located near the border with the Gaza Strip, overnight Monday.

One terrorist was killed and, according to estimates, some of the others returned to Gazan territory. The troops fired illuminating bombs at the intersection and are conducting extensive searches for additional terrorists. Residents of nearby towns are instructed to remain in protected spaces.

Around 2:30 a.m., at the same time as the exchange of fire, sirens were sounded in the communities located near the Gaza envelope. So far there have been no reports of any rockets exploding in the region.

An hour later, additional sirens were heard in the region.

On Monday, around 5:00 p.m., nine people were injured in a rocket barrage on the Jerusalem area. Two were injured from a direct hit on Har Adar, one of them seriously. A young man in his 20s was seriously injured by a rocket in Abu Ghosh and six others were injured, including one seriously, by a rocket which hit Beitar Illit.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, sirens were heard in Gush Dan, Jerusalem, in the Sharon and in the Shphela region. Rockets were fired in the direction of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Herzliya, Petah Tikva, Ramat Hasharon, Ramat Gan and more. There were no reports of injuries.

In Ashkelon, a man about 75 years of age was seriously injured in a rocket barrage, two men about 55 and 30 years old suffered moderate injuries and one more suffered light injuries. In Ashdod, a 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a rocket attack.