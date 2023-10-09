Border Police and IDF soldiers operating in Judea neutralized a terrorist who attempted to carry out a ramming attack in the heart of Hebron.

The terrorist arrived at the scene driving a tractor, while livestreaming his actions on social media. He rammed into a military post between Hebron and Kiryat Arba.

Border Police officers who were on their way back to the base after a shift guarding Me'arat Hamachpelah (the Cave of the Patriarchs) noticed what was happening and worked to make contact with the terrorist. They then fired toward the terrorist together with IDF soldiers operating at the scene, until the terrorist was successfully neutralized.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed: "A short time ago, a terrorist on a tractor broke through a military barrier towards the Jewish settlement, on the road of the worshipers in Hebron, in the Judea region. The tractor attempted to harm and ram the military force guarding the post, by using its shovel."

"IDF soldiers at the post, together with Border Police officers who were returning from operations and arrived at the scene, opened fire and neutralized the terrorist. There are no injuries among our forces."