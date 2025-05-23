More than 1,000 cyclists from across Israel completed the annual memorial bike ride honoring Yitzhak Bunish, the Hebron security officer killed in a terrorist shooting at the Worshippers' Path 22 years ago. The journey concluded at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The participants, including youth, families, and residents of the city, departed from Kiryat Arba and cycled to the capital. This year’s ride held added emotional weight as it coincided with the birthday of Eitan Mor, a Kiryat Arba resident currently held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The event became both a tribute to the past and a call for the return of those still captive.

Minister of Settlement and National Missions, MK Orit Strock, addressed the crowd, saying, “A heartfelt blessing to Eitan Mor, may we embrace him again soon. I salute the youth who continue in Yitzhak’s path with courage and determination, undeterred by terror.”

Governor Israel Bramson added, “This journey is a living testament to our love for the land and our sovereignty. Thanks to the IDF, police, Magen David Adom, and all who made this possible, together we’re shaping a generation rooted in love for the homeland.”

Judea and Samaria District Police Commander Moshe Pinchi, who oversaw the security operations, praised the smooth coordination that ensured the safety of all participants. “I had the privilege of knowing Yitzhak personally,” he said. “Helping secure this event is a deeply meaningful experience. The police remain committed to safeguarding Judea and Samaria and all who live and travel here."