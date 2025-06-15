10-year-old boy, two women, murdered in Iranian missile strike on central Israel

זירת הנפילה במרכז הארץ מד"א

Sirens sounded early Sunday morning in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles and UAVs launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. In addition, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted.

Two women aged 69 and 80, and a 10-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene of a missile impact in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

In Bat Yam, 100 individuals were hurt, including four who are in serious condition, seven in moderate condition, and 89 who suffered minor injuries. 37 injured victims were evacuated from the scene in Rehovot, including two in serious condition, 12 in moderate condition, and 23 who were lightly injured.

Rescue teams are currently operating at the scene to search for additional victims under the rubble. The Home Front Command estimates 35 people are still missing in Bat Yam.

At the same time, air defense systems worked to intercept hostile aircraft in northern Israel.

As the attack commenced, the IDF announced that the IAF completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.

Earlier in the evening, a missile that directly hit a three-story home in the town of Tamra in northern Israel killed four women, including a mother, her two daughters, and a relative.