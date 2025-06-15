Thursday night, Israel launched a devastating preemptive strike against Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions. The IDF explained that Iran was on the verge of producing nuclear weapons, and there is no question of their aims against Israel. This was a preemptive strike, but by no means an opening salvo. This exchange was initiated by Iran decades ago when it began its nuclear program. Israel responded to a belligerent enemy ready to pounce.

Two unusual things occurred in the lead-up to this strike. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, visited the Western Wall, Israel’s holiest site, to pray. At the time, no one knew what he was praying for, but it has since emerged that he prayed for success and victory. He inserted a note into the wall with the biblical passage that inspired the name for this strike. “Behold, the people that arise like a fearsome lion cub, raising itself like a lion” (Numbers 23:24).

I don’t recall a prime minister making a pilgrimage to the Western Wall before a strike. It might have happened, but I don’t remember it. This underscores the gravity of this operation, but it also signifies something much more important.

The second unusual thing that occurred was a prayer gathering at the Western Wall Thursday night in which the shofar was sounded, and trumpets were blown. Prayer and even shofar sounding in times of crisis are not unusual for the Jewish people. But the trumpets are unusual. What is this all about?

Everything is by divine providence, even on the date the strike took place. I doubt the IDF considered the Torah portion we read on Shabbat, but it speaks of trumpets and victory. The Torah says, “When you go to war in your land against an adversary that attacks you, blow the trumpets and you will be remembered before G-d your G-d and be saved from your enemies” (Numbers 10:10).

The enemy we attacked is an adversary preparing an attack against us. The attack took place in Iran, but the response will take place over the skies in Israel. The Torah tells us this very week that we need to fear. We need to blow the trumpets, and G-d will save us. Why trumpets? What is the significance of trumpets?

Rabbi Dov Ber of Mezritch, one of the great kabbalists of the eighteenth century, explained that the trumpet represents a oneness between the Jewish people and G-d. Chatotzrot, trumpets in Hebrew, comprises the Hebrew words chatzi trurah, a half image. When we blow the trumpets, we acknowledge that we and G-d are two halves of one image. We are but one, and G-d is the other.

We are not broken; we are each complete, but our complete image is half the entire image. The other half is G-d. Without G-d, nothing comes from our efforts. With G-d, our efforts are whole and our success ensured. This is implied by the fact that this passage is the tenth passage of the tenth chapter. Ten is a complete number. When we invest our full effort—our ten—and marry it to G-d’s absolute love and blessing—His ten, we will be saved. He will activate energy fields that transcend the natural forces and save us from the oppressor.

This is why trumpets were blown at the Western Wall. This is why the prime minister was moved to pray at the wall before initiating this operation. It was an acknowledgement that we have one of the world's most powerful armies and air forces, but we don’t depend on them alone for victory. They are our ten, but we need G-d’s ten to overcome our adversaries. As King David said, “They come with chariots and horses, but we invoke the name of G-d. They kneel and fall, but we rise and gain strength. G-d save us, may the king answer on the day we call” (Psalms 20:8-10).

What can we do? I am not suggesting that we each buy and sound a trumpet. I am suggesting that we each activate the inner meaning of the trumpet. While the IDF invests its full effort, its ten, each of us throughout the world, invest our full effort, our ten. Let’s acknowledge that without G-d we are nothing, and with G-d we are everything. Let’s recommit ourselves to G-d’s program.

Let’s each give extra money to charity. Let’s ensure that Jewish women worldwide light Shabbat candles before sunset each Shabbat to flood the world with light and rid the world of darkness. Let’s increase our Torah study over the course and especially in Israel where everything not necessary is closed down. Let’s check on family and friends and see who needs help. Let men each put on Teffilin today and help others put them on. Let’s put up a new Mezuzah on our door if needed. If we don’t, let’s find someone who might need one and install a mezuzah on their doors.

Let’s be G-d’s people with everything we have. Let’s give it our ten. Then G-d will give us His ten. And the other powerful passage from this week’s Torah portion will come true. “The ark of G-d’s covenant traveled ahead of them . . . to prepare for them a place of rest. And when the ark would travel, Moses would say, ‘Arise G-d and may your enemies scatter, and those who hate you flee from you’” (Numbers 10:34 35).

As Rashi explains it, those who hate the Jewish people hate the Jewish G-d. The Iranian people do not hate the Jewish people, but the Iranian regime, its supporters, and proxies do. Those who hate the Jews hate G-d. They are pressing an attack, but with our ten married to G-d’s ten, they will soon scatter and flee. The Jewish people will be secure, and the world will be a safer place for us all.