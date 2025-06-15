Bat Yam Mayor: 'Six dead, many trapped, over 100 families homeless'

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot spoke with Israel National News on Sunday morning from the scene of the devastation in his city following the Iranian missile attack, describing the extent of the destruction.

“It’s a very difficult morning, especially for our city. We have lost six of our residents so far, and there is concern that the number may rise,” Brot said.

He noted that additional residents remain trapped beneath the rubble, and rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach them. “We are talking about close to 200 wounded, four of them in serious condition. Over 100 families are currently without a roof over their heads,” he added. These families are being provided for through hotel accommodations and assistance from the Property Tax Authority.

According to Brot, 61 buildings across the city sustained damage, with six or seven expected to be demolished. “That number could still rise. This gives you an idea of the scale of the destruction,” he said.

The mayor was in the municipal emergency center at the time of the strike. “We watched the impact live on screen and immediately realized it was serious. When I arrived at the site, the street was covered in dust, debris, metal, and residents in pajamas sitting on the ground in complete shock.”

He went on to praise the emergency services and emphasized the critical importance of following Home Front Command guidelines. “Those who followed the instructions and stayed in protected areas were unharmed. These guidelines save lives.”

Brot concluded, “Our people are resilient. I asked the Prime Minister and the President to act with full force. They responded that the mission will be completed — also for the residents of Bat Yam.”