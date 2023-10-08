IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari says this morning (Sunday) that the fighting in some Gaza-region towns continues and at the same time an effort is being made to evacuate the residents of the region.

"We gained control of the beaches in the fence from the Gaza Strip, hundreds of terrorists were killed and dozens were taken prisoner. The IDF operated all night in the region - there are heroic battles even now," the spokesman noted.

He said that battles are going on in several settlements - the main one being Kfar Gaza - where they are trying to evacuate the residents under fire. "The goal for the next day is to evacuate all the residents of the region," Hagari said.

Police Commissioner Senior Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai held a situation assessment meeting, in which other senior officials of the organization and various officials participated.

"We and the IDF have been continuing the search for police officers who have lost contact since yesterday," said Shabtai. "In the past day, we have witnessed a long series of events in which our men acted heroically, rescued hostages and besieged, eliminated terrorists while ending the event and risking their lives, and operated at the sites of the rockets falling all over the country . Even at this time, there are still places in the south where terrorists are thought to be hiding, so one must continue to be vigilant, follow the directives of the Home Front Command and report in real time on any unusual incident."

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Israel Police, Deputy Superintendent Eli Levy, made an interim summary of the battles that led to the elimination of the terrorists who took over the police station in Sderot.

"It's an unfolding event," he described in a conversation with 103FM. "Around 05:00, we reported that ten terrorists were eliminated at the police station in Sderot after long hours of fighting. We managed to eliminate the ten terrorists who were entrenched there, it is too early to close this incident and there are many things that are still being checked. There are searches in the houses and buildings near the station. Yesterday we opened an information center together with the Home Front Command at the offices of Unit 433 in Lod. We are inundated with a lot of inquiries and are doing everything to get back to everyone. In the coming days when the stories of heroism are revealed, everyone will understand what heroic stories our YAMAM carried out."

According to him, "This event is just one of a long series of events, we are far from informing the public that all the terrorists have been eliminated or crossed the fence to the other side to Gaza. There are terrorists who are still walking around and hiding, so we are fighting in several sectors."

"We are still far from the end of the event, there are still scans. I received calls from residents in Be'eri there are still people out of touch. We also have police out of touch, and we are doing everything to reach them," he added.