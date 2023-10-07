Residents of the Neukölln district in the southwest of Berlin, the capital of Germany, were shocked to see pro-Palestinian activists from the Samidoun organization (outlawed in Israel due to its close ties to the terrorist organization PLO) handing out sweets and expressing joy for the terrorist attack by Hamas and the murder of Israelis.

In the photos presented by the organization itself, its operatives are seen wrapped in the "Palestinian" flag and offering sweets to passersby. One of the posts reads: "We are handing out sweets in Berlin to celebrate our victory."

Media outlets that tried to interview the candy distributors, including reporters from the Bild and the Welt TV channel, received threats on their lives while the activists demanded that the filmed materials be deleted.

Fearing assault, the journalists deleted the materials and at the same time called the police who demanded that the pro-Palestinian activists leave the place and announced that they would conduct frequent patrols in the area.

The Berlin police have announced that they will increase the protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions in the city. In a statement, it was stated that situational assessments are conducted every few hours and protective measures are increased as needed.

The Minister of the Interior of Germany, Nancy Faeser, responded to the war in Israel and said: "The terrible terrorism and the massacre by Hamas of Israeli citizens causes us a deep shock. We must stop this terrorism immediately. We stand by Israel in its difficult struggle and mourn with it for the many victims."

"In this difficult situation, the protection of German Jews is our top priority. The security authorities have been instructed to increase alertness and monitor threats against Israeli and Jewish institutions. We are in contact with all communities and are preparing to continue to increase security and prevent possible harm to Jews in our territory. At the same time, the security authorities are closely monitoring supporters of Hamas that may produce provocations and we will deal with each one with a heavy hand and with zero tolerance."